What challenges are Duke men's basketball and head coach Jon Scheyer facing this year?
For the Win's Bryan Kalbrosky talks to Mackenzie Salmon to chat about Duke men's basketball and their expecations and for this upcoming season.
For the Win's Bryan Kalbrosky talks to Mackenzie Salmon to chat about Duke men's basketball and their expecations and for this upcoming season.
Corey Seager and Adolis García were the heroes in the first extra-innings game of this postseason.
Victor Wembanyama continues to make the impossible look easy.
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
The heralded rookie scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes.
Even with rosters capped at 13 pitchers, the league average for innings per start went down in 2023, which Manfred views as an issue.
It may be opening week, but it's never too early to jump in and make additions that could help your fantasy team all season.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville as it will whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
Ratings might impact where you watch the games, but they won't affect whether you can watch. Besides, did you really need more Dodgers and Astros?
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The PGA Tour said neither player placed bets on tournaments where they were participating.
Ross pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.
The former president threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium, which also featured the Diamondbacks.
The time for niceties and careful handling of veterans has long since passed.
Tyrod Taylor will get another start for the Giants.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Bagent threw more TD passes than any QB at any NCAA level ever, and prompts a Tony Romo comparison from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. Still, his story is pretty unexpected. Here's why.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.
After a couple of down performances, the Bills looked better Thursday.