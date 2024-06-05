Challenges await Valley golfers at Country Oaks

The list of favorite teams to advance from Thursday's Washington Regional to the Indiana state high school boys golf finals might not necessarily list the three coming from Monday's sectional at Hulman Links.

But Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview would be happy to prove the doubters wrong — not to mention having a spirited competition among the three of them.

North won its fourth consecutive sectional Monday with a score of 333, five shots better than South and 12 ahead of Northview. Patriot coach Chuck Payne was happy enough to win, but also said his team needed a better score than that to succeed at Country Oaks.

"We played down there once this year and shot 340," said Payne, whose team placed eighth in last year's regional. "We'll have to do a lot better than that. It'll take at least a 320 to get out."

North's score at Hulman Links was the highest among the winners of the five sectionals feeding into Thursday's competition, although at least three of those teams were playing on courses with which they were familiar.

Evansville North shot a 287 and won by 32 shots to lead the field at Helfrich Hills, Jasper shot 305 and won by 25 strokes at Sultan's Run, Gibson Southern won by 23 by shooting 309 at Cypress Hills and Bloomington South had a 278 to win by 31 shots at Cascades.

Bloomington South also had the best individual score among the teams in those five sectionals, a 66 shot by Happy Gilmore. That's not a misprint.

If the Patriots, Braves and Knights are able to compete with those teams better than previous sectional opponents were able to do, they will be playing well.

Each team will also be paying close attention to what the players from its two neighbors are doing. The Braves feel they could have won the sectional and the Knights feel they should have won the sectional but Payne's youngsters — three freshman starters — came out on top.

Shakamak's Mason Barton, Blaise Newton and Wyatt Barcus will be competing as individuals at Country Oaks.

Golfers from Parke Heritage will play Friday at Coyote Crossing in the Harrison Regional — also a tough test featuring the teams from Guerin Catholic, Westfield and Zionsville that kept Carmel out of regional competition.

Washington Regional

At Country Oaks Golf Course

Teams competing — Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, Northview, Gibson Southern, South Knox, Vincennes Lincoln, Evansville North, Evansville Mater Dei, Castle, Jasper, Forest Park, Heritage Hills, Bloomington South, Brownstown Central, Bloomington North

First tee times: 8:30 a.m.