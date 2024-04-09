The challenges against top three

[BBC]

Luton Town's Andros Townsend has been talking about what it has been like to face the Premier League's top three sides this season.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, the winger said "all three of them have different qualities and that is why they are all at the top of the table by some distance".

He described Manchester City as the hardest to play against this season due to the fact they were able to beat Luton's "best press every single time," despite the Hatters being on "their top form".

Luton travel to Etihad Stadium on Saturday with the hope they can get a result after losing 2-1 at home to them in December.

At Kenilworth Road against Liverpool in November, Townsend's Luton conceded a 95th minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw. But Townsend said "the power of Anfield" was one of the reasons they lost in February.

Speaking about Arsenal Townsend said how they are "relentless".

He added: "They beat us in the last second at home. They beat us 2-0 away from home.

"They scored their first goal and they sort of sat off and just said 'listen we know we're good defensively we're going to sit off and you try and break us down'."

