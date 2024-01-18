I challenged my readers. Check out my Nico Iamaleava poetry about Tennessee football QB | Adams

Did you ever write a poem just for fun? Did you ever read one?

My literary contributors have done both, which is why I asked some of them to write a poem on behalf of Knoxville’s most famous person, Tennessee freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Most of you know him as just “Nico.”

Since I never ask my literary contributors to do something I wouldn’t attempt myself, I composed a poem of my own. Here goes:

Tennessee has a qb named Nico

As an athlete, he’s a freako

And Tennessee fans all know

He will turn SEC defenses sicko.

Awful? You bet. But what did you expect? I never pretended to be Robert Frost. As I have mentioned in the past, I like bad poems – like the one I just wrote – as much as good poems.

Now, let’s move up in class.

Terry writes:

"Ocho Nico"

The Vols have a new quarterback, he’s Nico, #8

In ’23 Coach Heupel chose to play him much too late,

In Cheezit Land he started, and us Vol fans had a hunch

Nico did show out, and he ate that vaunted defense’s lunch,

He must avoid sacks, by moving feet, hips and pelvis

Already goes by one name, just like Peyton, Neyland and Elvis,

His last name is a long one, and it’s chocked full of vowels

No doubt he’ll cause opposing coaches a big case of irritable bowels.

My response: Until I read Terry’s "Ocho Nico," my favorite poets were Rick Coad, who published a book of poetry on Tennessee baseball, and William Ernest Henley, who wrote “Invictus.” Now, after reading Terry's brilliant work, I’m conflicted as to the order of my great poet's list.

Nonetheless, I could have done without the “irritable bowels” line. Poor taste? Possibly, but given the standard of my columns, it’s not a deal breaker.

Rick writes:

California born and bred

Samoan blood in his veins

A highly touted quarterback

To UT he brought his game

Already crowned an MVP

At the 24 Citrus Bowl

Scored 4 touchdowns for Tennessee.

Three running and one was thrown.

So is Nico a true phenom

Can he lead UT to a natty

We’ll just have to wait and see.

But I don’t want to be too chatty.

My response: You had me at “Samoan blood.”

Shemp writes:

Vawl football head Coach Hopeful wanted to be a winnuh

He recruited five star guy who was a real achiever.

A tall Californian kid named Nico Iamleava.

After beating Iowa he looked like a real dream weaver.

Fans for next season were optimistic and believers.

They knew he would slice Florida like a sharp meat cleaver.

All hope this fantasy isn’t a case of swamp fever.

My response: Too bad, Iamaleava didn’t get a chance to cleave the Gators. You will have to wait to next October for that.

I don’t pretend to have the poetry prowess of Shemp, Rick or Terry. But their prose was so stirring, I decided to try again. Think of this as “Nico meets Invictus”:

Out of the night that covers UT

Black as the pit of the Georgia series

UT fans should thank whatever gods may be

For the QB who will inspire championship stories.

In the SEC clutch of circumstance

The Vols have not winced or cried aloud

Under the bludgeoning of Bama

Their heads or bloody but unbowed.

It matters not how strong the opponent

Or how laden with failure the past

Nico is now the master of UT football

And he will leave Vols rivals aghast.

Poems like that probably leave you wanting more. Don't worry. I'm encouraging readers to write other poems about Tennessee's quarterback for next month.

So, get creative and don't try to find something that rhymes with "vowels."

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

