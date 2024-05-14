'We have been challenged' but injury list is getting better - Howe

[Getty Images]

It has been an injury-plagued season for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United, but he says everyone has "just got on with it" and "stepped up" in the absence of key players.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has been out since December with a shoulder injury. Midfielder Joelinton and striker Callum Wilson have also been missing for extended periods.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles and fellow centre-back Sven Botman are also ruled out long-term after suffering anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

This is on top of the general knocks and illnesses within the team.

"We have been challenged," said Howe before he takes his side to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Wednesday. "But they have just got on with it and done their best.

"We will now try to do our best to finish as high as possible."

The Magpies' European qualification hopes were boosted by the return of Joelinton and Miguel Almiron against Brighton at the weekend, but Howe is cautious of not rushing them back too soon.

"It is nice to have those options," he added. "But I need to look at them individually. I cannot lump them together because they have both had different injuries.

"It is really good to be in the position to make attacking changes with those who have undoubted qualities.

"But we are still limited on numbers so anyone who is fit is basically on the bench."