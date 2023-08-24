The challenge for UTEP's defense against Jacksonville State: Stop the run

Saturday’s opener will mark Jacksonville State’s first game in the FBS, but at times it will look more like something from 40 years ago.

The Gamecocks and Miners are throwbacks to an era where a team looked to run first, then play-action pass the ball over the top.

UTEP’s Kobe Hylton (2) works on drills with his team at football practice at the Glory Field on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, before their season opener at Jacksonville State on Saturday, Aug. 26.

More: Going bowling? Analyzing, UTEP's 2023 football schedule and potential results

Jacksonville State has a seventh-year quarterback in Zion Webb who rushed for 647 yards last year (he has 1,570 in his career), a stable of running backs and an offensive line used to getting its way.

The Gamecocks ran the ball 494 times last year in 11 games for 5.6 yards a carry. If UTEP is going to defend its Conference USA total defense title from 2022, that will start with getting a handle on Jacksonville State's ground game.

“It does,” coach Dana Dimel said. "They have a good running quarterback, they have a bevy of backfield runners. They'll make a really strong effort on running the football, old-school football.

More: What to know: UTEP Miners football at Jacksonville State

“They want to run it, then throw the deep balls, play-action passes. It's starts for us at defending the run and they are good at doing it. For us to defend it, we have to play with great pad level and get off blocks, don't stay on blocks.”

There will be no tricks from UTEP. Stopping a quarterback-led run game is about staying assignment sound and disciplined, along with tackling, something the Miners haven’t done live since last November.

“It’s everybody doing their job, playing the gaps they are assigned to each play, don't try to do too much,” linebacker Tyrice Knight said. “Just play the game.

“I wouldn't say it's a challenge (against a good running quarterback). The only thing you have to do is play your keys. If you've got the quarterback on a certain play, play him true, don't try to overdo too much.

“If everybody does their job every play, the quarterback running shouldn't be a problem.”

Linebacker James Neal offered a similar theme.

“We have to do our own keys and trust our game plan,” he said. “We trust coach P (defensive coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto), he'll have us ready to go.”

As for the tackling, that’s always going to be a question in the opener for a team that does not (intentionally) tackle in practice but Knight knows the Miners are ready.

“I don't feel like we have to practice to tackle,” Knight said. “You should know how to tackle. That's all in your heart and everybody on the defense has heart, I don't think tackling will be a problem.”

Said Neil: “When you're at a certain level you have to practice like a pro and you have to know how to tackle when the game comes. When the bullets fly you have to be ready.”

The other thing UTEP can do to stop the Gamecocks are to keep them from having the football. The Miners were a top-five team nationally in time of possession last season and every play UTEP is pounding the ball is another play Jacksonville’s State’s offense is watching from the sidelines.

“That's when we're at our best,” Dimel said. “We tied for fourth in the country in time of possession so that's what we do. It will be important for us to move the chains, get first downs and keep the clock running.”

If UTEP can do that, it will be on its way to the good start that eluded it last year.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: The challenge for UTEP's defense against Jacksonville St: Stop the run