Who will challenge UNC basketball’s RJ Davis for ACC Player of the Year? Vote

Who will be the ACC Player of the Year in men’s basketball?

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, several favorites have emerged on teams that have a chance to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament. UNC, Duke, Virginia, Clemson and Pitt appear to have players with the best chance to nab player of the year honors in early March.

Below, we'll highlight each of the top players on those squads. A poll is included, so you can vote for your pick.

Here’s a look at five players we think have the best odds to win ACC Player of the Year in 2024.

Reece Beekman, Virginia basketball

The reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Beekman is one of the top two-way players in the country. The 6-foot-3 senior is averaging an ACC-best 2.3 steals and 6.0 assists per game. Beekman is also averaging 14 points for a program that averages just under 68 points per game.

RJ Davis, UNC basketball

Left off the preseason All-ACC ballot, Davis looks like the favorite to win ACC Player of the Year. The 6-foot guard is the league’s leading scorer at 21.3 points per game for the league-leading Tar Heels. Davis has 17 games with 20 or more points, but he’s also averaging a career-best 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke basketball

The reigning ACC Tournament MVP and preseason favorite to win ACC Player of the Year, Filipowski remains one of the top scorers and rebounders in the nation. The 7-footer is averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. Aside from rebounding, Filipowski has improved his numbers from his freshman season.

PJ Hall, Clemson basketball

A 6-foot-10 menace on the perimeter and in the paint, Hall is averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his best season yet as a Tiger. When Hall is at his best, Clemson is as dangerous as any team in the ACC.

Blake Hinson, Pitt basketball

A 6-foot-8 sharpshooter, Hinson is knocking down nearly 43% of his 3-pointers, averaging 19.2 points and 5.0 rebounds this season. The senior has reached a different level in recent games, scoring 68 points in a two-game stretch against Virginia and Louisville. Hinson, who had 41 points against the Cards, has 11 games with 20 or more points.

