Challenge Mallorca postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Mallorca Challenge

After the cancellations of the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, the start of the European season has now been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Challenge Mallorca series postponed on Saturday.

The four-race series was set to open the 2021 campaign for a number of WorldTour teams from January 28-31.

However, amid alarming case numbers, the island of Mallorca will enter the highest level of restrictions in Spain on Tuesday, with a ban on sporting events with more than 50 people.

On Saturday, the organisers announced they had no option but to postpone, and will seek new dates from May 13-16, during the Giro d'Italia.

More to follow...