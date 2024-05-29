'It was a challenge I hadn't faced before' - Ritchie
Flanker Jamie Ritchie talks to the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast about losing the national team captaincy and his place as a certain starter.
Flanker Jamie Ritchie talks to the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast about losing the national team captaincy and his place as a certain starter.
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
Thompson will be competing in her 18th straight U.S. Women's Open later this week.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Bennett missed last season and the Rams wouldn't say why.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Vulnerability is considered a weakness in sports until it isn't, and the Boston Celtics forward is floating in between.
Vincent Goodwill connects with Yahoo NBA writer Tom Haberstroh to recap a wild Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. The two dissect why the Celtics should be concerned despite pulling out the win and discuss if winning an NBA title is now just about being the healthiest team in the end.
The Chiefs open up as a small favorite over the Ravens in the opener.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took one last dig at the New York Knicks with a sweatshirt sporting an infamous Reggie Miller photo.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Prescott's contract is set to expire following the 2024 season.
Battie was shot and his older brother was killed on May 18.