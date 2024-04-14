Challenge Cup semi-final draw: Wigan Warriors paired with Hull KR

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-finals Date: 18/19 May Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Record 20-time Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors have been paired with Hull Kingston Rovers in this year's semi-finals.

It will be a repeat of last year's semi-final which Rovers won dramatically on golden point.

In the other last-four tie, Huddersfield Giants face the winners of the St Helens-Warrington tie.

In the Women's Challenge Cup semi-finals, holders St Helens and Wigan have also been kept apart.

Wigan are paired with Leeds Rhinos, while St Helens will take on York Valkyrie.

The semi-finals of both competitions will be played as men's/women's double bills on the weekend of 18/19 May.

Both finals will be played at Wembley on Saturday, 8 June, as part of a finals day triple-bill, alongside the 1895 Cup Final.

Men's Challenge Cup

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens or Warrington

Women's Challenge Cup

St Helens v York Valkyrie

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos