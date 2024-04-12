Challenge Cup: Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam feels Hull KR own favourites tag before last-eight tie

Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final: Hull KR v Leigh Venue: Sewell Group Craven Park Date: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, commentary on BBC local radio and live text on BBC Sport website & app

Hull KR start Saturday's Challenge Cup final rematch with holders Leigh as favourites because of their recent form, says Leopards boss Adrian Lam.

Last season's golden-point win over the Robins at Wembley was a triumphant moment for Lam and his Leigh side.

Key injuries have affected the Leopards so far in 2024 with just one Super League win, by contrast Rovers have won five from seven in the league.

"It's a tough place to go to and play well," Lam told BBC Radio Manchester.

"They've got the big crowd there behind them, they will be red hot favourites and so they should be as the last month has been scintillating for them with big scores.

"If we go up there and are not quite on it, it could happen to us. It's going to be a massive challenge for us, so I know we've got to play well."

While Lam hopes to welcome back metre-munching prop Tom Amone on Saturday, key back-row lynchpin John Asiata and hooker Edwin Ipape are among the other absentees making their way back to fitness.

Reignited Challenge Cup passions

Leigh's win in the Challenge Cup was a huge fillip for the Challenge Cup, as packed houses saw their semi-final win over St Helens and then the storybook final with dad and son - as Lachlan Lam kicked the drop goal winner - adding to the occasion.

Rovers more than played their part in the spectacle, clawing back to take the game to sudden-death themselves, having dumped out Super League champions-elect Wigan Warriors in their semi-final under the same circumstances.

While they suffered Wembley heartache, they did exact revenge in the play-offs by knocking out the Leopards in the eliminator round.

For head coach Willie Peters, there is little point drawing on any Wembley disappointment for this game.

"People are plotting things around the game from last year and what happened, but not us, it's a different game and a different year," Peters told BBC Radio Humberside.

"Quarter finals of the Challenge Cup for 2024 and that's all we're focusing on, going out there and getting the result.

"In the Super League you can lose and play well, but Challenge Cup is sudden death and we know how we're going to go about that.

"Leigh are a very good team, we know they'll be coming here with the same mindset as what we've got."