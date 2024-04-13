Challenge Cup: Hull KR 26-14 Leigh Leopards - Robins avenge 2023 final defeat to reach semis

Betfred Challenge Cup Hull KR (4) 26 Tries: Burgess 2, Tanginoa, Evalds, Minchella Goals: Lewis 2 Leigh (8) 14 Tries: O'Donnell, Hanley Goals: Moylan 3

Hull KR survived a Leigh fightback to avenge their 2023 Challenge Cup final loss and reach the 2024 semi-finals.

Joe Burgess' run in from his own 20-metre line gave KR an early lead before Kai O'Donnell edged the holders ahead.

The hosts regained the lead soon after the restart when Burgess crashed over in the corner for his second while Kelepi Tanginoa added to their total.

Umyla Hanley responded as Leigh set up a tense finale but Niall Evalds and Elliot Minchella helped KR through.

More to follow.

Hull KR: Evalds; Burgess, Hiku, Opacic, R. Hall; May, Lewis; Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Tanginoa, Tennison.

Leigh: Moylan; Hanley, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; McNamara, Lam; Amone, Dwyer, Trout, O'Donnell, Halton, Hughes.

Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Norman, Davis, Chamberlain.

Referee: Chris Kendall.