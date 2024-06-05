Challenge Cup final starts at 3.07pm in Burrow tribute

The Challenge Cup final will kick off seven minutes late in honour of rugby league legend Rob Burrow [Getty Images]

The Challenge Cup final will kick off seven minutes late on Saturday as part of ongoing tributes to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

England and Great Britain international Burrow died at the age of 41 on Sunday, having battled motor neurone disease (MND) since 2019.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) has announced that the scheduled 15:00 BST start at Wembley will be put back to 15:07 to reflect the number seven shirt Burrow wore during his illustrious career.

Wigan Warriors face Warrington Wolves in the sport's showpiece cup final, preceded by the Women's Challenge Cup final between Burrow's beloved Leeds and St Helens.

A minute's silence will be held before both of the women's and men's finals, and supporters will be able to leave tributes at the Rugby League Statue outside the stadium from 09:45 on Saturday morning.

'Fitting celebration of rugby league superhero'

Burrow won two Challenge Cups in a stellar career that also saw him lift eight Super League titles and three World Club Challenges.

Fans inside the stadium will be invited to take part in a minute's applause in the seventh minute of each of the four finals taking place on the day - the Champion Schools Final in the morning, the 1895 Cup Final between Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield Trinity, and the two main events.

RL commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: "Once the shock and sadness of Sunday night’s news had sunk in, we recognised the responsibility to provide a fitting celebration of a rugby league superhero.

"We are grateful to BBC Sport and Wembley Stadium for their support - and to all involved with the six clubs and two schools who will be playing at Wembley on Saturday.

"Challenge Cup final day has a great tradition of the rugby league family coming together – this year, for reasons none would have chosen, we will be united in grief, but also in paying suitable tribute to a player who has transcended the sport."