Challenge Cup: Catalans Dragons 6-34 Huddersfield Giants - Super League leaders thrashed in quarters

Betfred Challenge Cup Catalans (0) 6 Tries: Ikuvalu Goals: Mourgue Huddersfield (16) 34 Tries: Connor, Milner, Swift, Ikahihifo, Marsters, Naiqama Goals: Connor 5

Huddersfield Giants turned in a superb performance in Perpignan to knock out hotly-fancied Catalans Dragons and reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Three first-half tries without reply laid the Giants platform from Jake Connor, Adam Milner and Adam Swift.

Seb Ikahihifo added a fourth Huddersfield try after the break, and Esan Marsters racked up number five.

Matt Ikuvalu got the hosts on the board, but Kevin Naiqama's try was a further blow on a crushing night.

Steve McNamara's side beat St Helens on their home turf last weekend in the Super League and had genuine aims of mounting a double challenge for honours in 2024.

However, in just 80 minutes those ambitions have been rudely ripped away by Ian Watson's side, who lost in the final back in 2022 at Tottenham.

Watson took Salford to the final under the arch in 2020 too, and his side on this evidence have a great chance of reaching the showpiece again.

Connor was sensational, calling the shots creatively, and including the dynamic playmaker six different tryscorers weighed in with the points.

The only real sour note was the loss of ex-Dragons forward Hugo Salabio to injury in the second half.

Catalans boss McNamara was angry enough to come down to pitchside, but other than Ikuvalu's effort, had little cheer on a chastening night for the Super League leaders.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Ikuvalu; Nikorima, Fages; McMeeken, Da Costa, Navarrete, Sims, Seguier, Garcia

Interchanges: Bousquet, Satae, Sironen, Rouge [Maria]

Huddersfield: Connor; Swift, Naiqama, Marsters, Wallis; Lolohea, Clune; English, Milner, Greenwood, Murchie, Cudjoe, Yates

Interchanges: Golding, Ikahihifo, Rushton, Salabio [Russell]

Referee: Aaron Moore