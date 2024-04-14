Challenge Cup: Castleford 6-60 Wigan - Warriors cruise past Tigers into semi-finals

Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final Castleford (6) 6 Tries: Senior Goals: Richardson Wigan (28) 60 Tries: Marshall 4, Miski 2, O'Neill, French, Keighran, Leeming, Wardle, Dupree Goals: Smith 6

Wigan Warriors reached the last four of the Challenge Cup at Wheldon Road as they blitzed Castleford with 12 tries.

Injury-hit Cas had no answer as rampant Wigan effectively won the game with five tries in the first 23 minutes.

Winger Liam Marshall got two of them, before adding two more after the break.

Abbas Miski got two, Brad O'Neill, Bevan French, Adam Keighran, Kruise Leeming and Tyler Dupree all crossed, while Cas's only points came from Innes Senior's converted late first-half try.

Cas had no way back after being stunned by Wigan's early onslaught - the first two coming inside the first seven minutes.

Jai Field created a 'three against two' situation for Marshall to get the first try out wide and, although Harry Smith failed to land the touchline conversion, he did better with improving the next two.

Hooker O'Neill cashed in on poor defence to quickly add a second before stand-off Bevan French got on the scoresheet - and further converted tries followed from Marshall and Keighran.

Senior got in on the stroke of half-time to pull one back, to which Danny Richardson added the conversion.

That gave Cas some slim hope but Wigan quickly closed the door to book their place in the semi-finals.

Leeming scored the first of seven more unanswered second-half tries as Marshall, who scored a brace against Sheffield Eagles in the last round, doubled his haul to make it six tries against Yorkshire clubs in this season's two Challenge Cup matches.

Saturday's first two quarter-finals

Castleford: Broadbent; Hodson, Tasipale, Wood, Senior; Miller, Richardson;, Johnson, Horne, Kibula, Mellor, El-Zakhem, Westerman.

Interchanges: Namo, Robb, Martin, Hindmarsh.

Wigan: Field; Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Thompson, O'Neill, Dupree, Isa, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Mago, Leeming, Hill, Nsemba.

Referee: Liam Moore.