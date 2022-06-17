Chairwoman investigating Commanders introduces bill that would curb NDAs

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney introduced a bill Friday that would curb the use of employers using non-disclosure agreements to prevent employees from discussing potential workplace misconduct. Maloney, who is the chairwoman of the committee investigation the Washington Commanders, cited the team as the reason for the legislation.

The bill aims to stop employers from using "legal agreements to prevent employees from speaking out about unlawful behavior in their workplaces," Maloney said in a release. Maloney also released a separate bill aimed at stopping executives from using "professional images for lewd and inappropriate purposes."

Maloney also said those responsible for the toxic culture at the Commanders need to be held accountable.

"I strongly believe that those responsible for the culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Commanders must be held accountable, and that as lawmakers, we must to use our legislative powers to protect other employees from this serious misconduct.”

Commanders under investigation for toxic workplace

Both bills were introduced as a response to the investigation into the Commanders. The Committee on Oversight and Reform, on which Maloney serves, has run into issues with its investigation as a result of employees receiving NDAs, preventing them from speaking to the government about possible misconduct.

The second bill is a response to the Commanders reportedly taking footage of team cheerleaders from a photoshoot, cutting the footage to show lewd or nude images and making a video of those clips to distribute to some members of the franchise.

The committee called NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder to testify on the team's hostile work culture June 22. Goodell will attend the hearing virtually. Snyder, who was accused of misconduct by multiple women, declined the committee's invite.