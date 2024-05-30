“The chairman wants him so badly” – Championship side bid to extend loan of Manchester City striker

Sky Bet Championship side Hull City are interested in extending the loan of Manchester City striker Liam Delap.

The 21-year-old spent the 2023/24 campaign at the MKM Stadium on a season-long loan from Manchester City, with the Hull City striker enjoying his third spell in the Sky Bet Championship, following previous loans at both Stoke City and Preston North End.

The striker famously scored on debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in 2020, netting during a 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup, prior to being handed a shock Premier League debut days later against Leicester City.

Delap has featured six times for the Manchester City first-team, making his UEFA Champions League debut against Sporting Lisbon in 2022, alongside appearances against Norwich City, Birmingham and Fulham.

The England Under-21 international made 32 appearances for Hull this term, and was directly involved in 10 Championship goals – scoring on eight occasions and assisting twice.

Delap is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2026 and could continue his development away from east Manchester again next season, with the Sky Blues having both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez as striking options.

The 21-year-old could be set for a fourth loan spell to the second division, with Hull interested in extending the agreement with Manchester City for another season, according to the club’s vice-chairman.

“The chairman wants him so badly,” Tan Kesler told HullLive.

“If we didn’t have Financial Fair Play (FFP) and EFL regulations he would have literally invested in him and tried to buy him. You know how he is, he’s very passionate for football, very passionate for improvement and we like him so much.

“At the end of the day, he belongs to Man City and also he probably has his own agenda. We’ve been talking to his agent. I don’t see why not (sign him), but it has to make (financial) sense.

“We have to be able to spend money but also generate money for him. A loan back to us could be an option if Man City doesn’t sell him.”

Etihad officials are set to have a number of players return from loans this summer, with James McAtee and Callum Doyle also returning to east Manchester following spells at Sheffield United and Leicester City respectively.