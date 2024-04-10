Chairman Ridley discusses upcoming Augusta National projects in annual address

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament Fred Ridley just wrapped up his Chairman’s Address.

He started out by talking about the success we’ve seen with the Women’s Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt contest.

Then he got into projects we’ll be seeing in the months and years ahead.

MORE: 2024 Masters Tournament | Wednesday Updates

That includes the Augusta Municipal Golf Course, also known as ‘The Patch’. It’s a collaboration between the city, Augusta Tech and the First Tee of Augusta. Construction will begin in January.

It’ll be a start of the art facility that offers an affordable way to play and learn the game of golf.

It’s expected to be open in April 2026.

Then there are big changes happening on the grounds of Augusta National. One includes a big focus on players.

Phase 1 of this project starts this Summer, that will be underground parking for the golfers.

Phase 2 will begin in 2026. It’ll be a 3 level state-of-the-art facility designed to anticipate every need for the players, their families and their support team.

ALSO: Following the rules, honoring decorum at The Masters Tournament

He also talked about that new hospitality house off the grounds owned by Augusta National. “Map and Flag” opened this week and is located across the street off Washington Road. The second phase will debut next year.

Chairman Ridley wrapped it up with a reminder that this is the 75th Anniversary of the winner of the Masters receiving the Green Jacket. Sam Snead receiving that honor in 1949.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.