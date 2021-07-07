Chaim Bloom, Red Sox open for business at MLB trade deadline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Tomase
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tomase: Don't worry, Sox fans - Bloom wants to wheel and deal this month originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Of all the worries Red Sox fans might have over the next month, Chaim Bloom sitting out the trade deadline shouldn't be one of them.

Since the Red Sox haven't opened their wallets as an organization since Bloom arrived in the fall of 2019, there's a narrative forming that they have no plans to spend between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

"Spending," whatever that means in the context of late July, is a red herring. There are plenty of ways to upgrade the roster without breaking the bank, and what matters more in the end -- making a splash or making a difference?

To see this principle in action, look no further than the current Red Sox roster. Without spending more than $14 million on anyone, Bloom added a number of contributors to what has emerged as the best team in the American League.

MLB Power Rankings: Where Red Sox stand after first half

Kiké Hernández, Hunter Renfroe, Marwin Gonzalez, and the Garretts -- Richards and Whitlock -- didn't much move the needle when it came to buzz, but they've impacted winning. Same goes for the fruits of last year's trade deadline, which also could've been characterized as underwhelming, in right-hander Nick Pivetta and second baseman Christian Arroyo.

Appearing Monday night on NBC Sports Boston's Talkin' Baseball, Bloom made it clear that there's always room to improve.

"We're obviously pleased with the depth that we've been able to build, but I don't think you ever have enough and I certainly don't think we're at the point where we have enough right now," Bloom said. "We are having a very good year, obviously we've got a lot of talent on our roster. We're not so stacked that there isn't going to be room for talented, major league-ready players."

If we've learned anything about Bloom since he took the job, it's that he doesn't believe in stasis. Of the 47 players who appeared in the big leagues in 2019, only 15 remain in the organization, and that includes Brandon Workman, who was traded away and then reclaimed.

Getting down to business

Percent of active roster that wasn't on the team when Bloom was hired

68.1

Variation

Single

Maintaining the status quo helped cost predecessor Dave Dombrowski his job, but that's never going to be an issue for Bloom, who's the intellectual version of the kid that can't sit still. There are always ways to better the club, whether it's finding a left-handed hitting first baseman, acquiring another arm for the bullpen, or adding a swingman to the rotation. Depending on the readiness of prospect Jarren Duran, an outfielder could also be on the agenda.

On top of that, the team's 40-man roster could suddenly get crowded this fall, and pruning now could improve the team in the short term while avoiding a roster crunch in two months, when prospects like Jeter Downs, Brayan Bello, Josh Winckowski, and Durbin Feltman must be added to the 40-man or risk being exposed in the rule 5 draft.

So there's incentive to add pieces, as well as to move prospects. It's hard to imagine Bloom not using one of those issues to address the other. He'll almost certainly try to add pieces for the future, too, a la Theo Epstein acquiring 4-A catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia from the Rangers in 2010 and then watching him blossom into a World Series starter three years later.

"I think the important thing is just to stay true to the goals that got us to this place where we're trying to win as many championships as we can," Bloom said. "This year's a big part of that, so we want to do everything we can to help this year's group. You've seen it on the field. I mean, not only have we had a lot of success, but it's a group that believes in itself and is a whole heck of a lot of fun to watch. When you have that legitimate shot at a championship, you want to do everything you can to support it."

Small moves can make giant impacts. One need only look back to the 2018 trade deadline to see how Dombrowski cemented a title with a pair of deals that seemed minor, first acquiring eventual World Series MVP Steve Pearce from the Orioles to address a lack of right-handed punch at first base, and then adding Nathan Eovaldi from the Rays as a swingman who became a postseason hero.

Tomase: Why Dombrowski deserves some credit for Red Sox' current success

It is in Bloom's DNA to be active. Last year's Red Sox made four trades at the deadline, picked up Arroyo on waivers, and released veterans Brian Johnson and Marco Hernandez. During his final year in Tampa, the 96-win Rays made 10 trades in July, including one that landed lights-out reliever Nick Anderson.

So with all due respect to the ideas of, "They won't spend!' and "They're just Tampa north!" I'd simply say, please. Bloom may not blow anyone's doors off this month, but he'll make moves, because it's what he does.

There won't be any point in grading them until October.

Recommended Stories

  • Chaim Bloom sheds light on Red Sox' trade deadline strategy

    Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom spoke candidly about the team's strategy heading into the 2021 MLB trade deadline.

  • 2021 MLB trade deadline: Craig Kimbrel an option for Red Sox?

    Could the Red Sox reunite with Cubs reliever Craig Kimbrel before the 2021 MLB trade deadline?

  • Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

    When the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time since before World War II, Jon Cooper could not bear to watch the joyful aftermath. Cooper's Tampa Bay Lightning had just lost the 2015 series in six games after their first trip to the final of what turned out to be three times in seven years. “There’s that excruciating minute or two you have to afford the team to celebrate,” Cooper said.

  • NASCAR at Atlanta betting preview: It's the first Atlanta 400-miler since the 1960s

    Kyle Larson is the big favorite after leading for much of the first Atlanta race this season.

  • Carolina Hurricanes add 2018 draft pick to roster on a three-year deal

    After two solid years of college hockey at Harvard, this nephew of a former NHL captain played last season in Sweden.

  • 2021 MLB Mock Draft 4.0: The Mets' pick and rest of Top 10

    The 2021 MLB Draft is mere days away, kicking off July 11 at 7:00 p.m.

  • Splashiest move and pitchers Mets could be eyeing at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline | SportsNite

    John Harper lists pitchers the Mets could realistically get at the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline. Guys with expiring contracts like Cubs' Zach Davies and Rockies' Jon Gray could be options that won't cost them a lot and provide an impact. Harper says the splashiest move the Mets could make is acquiring Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant if they want to give up the prospect capital. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Snow leopard cubs unwind at eastern India zoo

    There are four snow leopard cubs in the zoological park."Three snow leopard cubs that were born, they have almost completed 90 days. The cubs they are very healthy and very playful," said Director of the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Dharmadao Rai.Rai said the zoo also acts as a captive breeding center and would authorities would be releasing the snow leopards into the wild as their numbers rise.The snow leopard is classified as vulnerable by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Threatened Species, the big cats are rarely seen in the wild, let alone within city limits.

  • Ranking 8 starting pitchers Mets can most likely deal for by MLB trade deadline

    Here's a list of 8 starting pitchers the Mets could trade for by MLB's trade deadline based on likelihood a deal gets done.

  • Matt Bullard excited by new challenge in Rockets’ front office

    “I’ve already been to work, been looking at draft prospects,” Bullard told Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston. “It’s been a blast so far.”

  • 2021 the Open Championship: Field, Pairings, Tee Times, Live Stream, how to watch

    Here's everything you need to know about the Open Championship.

  • Heinz launches petition to balance hot-dog-to-bun ratio once and for all

    Clearly, we all have some strong thoughts about hot dogs. We here at The Takeout love a weenie as much as the next guy, but we’ll admit that the hot dog user experience comes with some frustrations. Perhaps the most egregious example: while most hot dogs come in packs of 10, most hot dog buns come in packs of eight. But now Heinz Ketchup is stepping in to address the situation with the Heinz Hot Dog Pact, which the brand says “aims to broker negotiations between bun and wiener companies to final

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers sinks clutch birdie putt to win ‘The Match’

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made a birdie putt on No. 16 to win "The Match" for the NFL MVP and Bryson DeChambeau.

  • Koji Uehara honors Daisuke Matsuzaka as ex-Red Sox pitcher retires

    Daisuke Matsuzaka is finally retiring from professional baseball, and Koji Uehara honored his fellow former Red Sox pitcher with an Instagram tribute.

  • Human Baseball Player Double Jumps Live On Camera

    Look, I’m Australian and know almost nothing about the sport of baseball, but I know enough about it—and the human beings playing it—to know that this is not normal.

  • Dodgers remove Trevor Bauer items from team store, cancel bobblehead promotion

    The Dodgers won't have Trevor Bauer bobblehead giveaway as scheduled on Aug. 19 and are no longer selling Bauer merchandise on website or MLB.com.

  • Boris Becker at centre of Wimbledon sexism row after calling Márton Fucsovics' fiancee 'very pretty'

    Boris Becker is at the centre of a sexism row after describing a Wimbledon quarter-finalist’s fiancee as “very pretty” during BBC commentary. The three-time former champion remarked “they do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary” as Centre Court footage cut to Márton Fucsovics's watching partner. Stephanie Hilborne, chief executive of Women in Sport, was among a host of diversity campaign groups to accuse Becker of “objectification”. Main commentator John Inverdale, who once landed h

  • Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen calls being left out of All-Star game 'an insult'

    Disappointed that he was not named an All-Star, Kenley Jansen is pitching at the level he occupied when he was one of the best relievers in baseball.

  • How Angels star Shohei Ohtani fared pitching against Red Sox

    Shohei Ohtani starred as both a pitcher and a hitter in the Angels' win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. Here are some of his top highlights.

  • Simone Biles' Abs Are So Sculpted Relaxing With Her Boyfriend In The Pool

    Who knew white wine pairs well with washboard abs?