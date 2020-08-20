Chaim Bloom addresses Xander Bogaerts rumors as MLB trade deadline nears

How high will the Boston Red Sox wave their white flag in 2020?

As the Red Sox drop further into the American League East basement -- their win Wednesday snapped a nine-game losing streak -- The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently wondered aloud if Boston would move shortstop Xander Bogaerts before Major League Baseball's Aug. 31 trade deadline.

After all, Bogaerts' contract has a full no-trade protection that kicks in Sept. 6, so if they don't deal him before this deadline, he'll remain in Boston through 2026 (with an opt-out option after the 2022 season).

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy said last week that no player on the Red Sox roster is "untouchable," so might Chaim Bloom and Co. deal Bogaerts at his peak to help restock a barren farm system?

Bloom didn't seem gung-ho about that strategy Thursday during an interview with WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

"We see him as a core player that we want to have here for a very long time," the Red Sox' chief baseball officer said, adding that Bogaerts' Sept. 6 deadline won't impact the team's strategy between now and Aug. 31.

"I know that news has been out there but it's not something that is at front of mind for us in terms of how we're approaching the deadline."

Bloom didn't go so far as to say Bogaerts is off the table in trade talks, but his comments Thursday suggested he won't part easily with his star shortstop.

"He is not just a great player but he is just a tremendous person to have as a leader in our organization," Bloom said. "I don't think we're doing our job if we're not listening, but it doesn't mean that it's something we're trying to do by any stretch."

That's a pretty strong vote of confidence for Bogaerts. Then again, Bloom began his Boston tenure by trading Mookie Betts, so perhaps he's just trying to drive up the price tag for the two-time All-Star.

Chaim Bloom addresses Xander Bogaerts rumors as MLB trade deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston