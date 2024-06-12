Chaifetz family brings professional pickleball scene to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Let’s talk some pickleball. Specifically, Major League Pickleball.

The St. Louis Shock, who are playing in tournaments around the country, are in town this week. It’s a four-person team: Two men and two women.

On Wednesday night, they’ll play an exhibition match against the Chicago Slice at the Missouri Pickleball Club.

The St. Louis Shock are owned by the Chaifetz family.

“We were thinking about the best market for our professional pickleball team,” said owner Ross Chaiftez. “We couldn’t help but plop it in St. Louis. There’s a ton of fandom, a ton of appreciation for the teams here in town.”

Chaifetz says work is underway to bring a pickleball facility to St. Louis for the Shock with championship-style courts, offices and content studios.

“It’s about increasing the supply to meet the demand of people who want to play pickleball and engage with us as a professional pickleball team,” said Chaifetz.

For more information on the St. Louis Shock, click here.

