Chagrin Falls vs. Kirtland girls soccer: Tigers rally for much-needed victory, 2-1

Sep. 7—In the most complimentary way possible Sept. 7 at Kirtland, the Chagrin Falls girls had just about had it.

Sitting at 1-4, three days removed from a two-hour road trip on a holiday to Warsaw River View that didn't go ideally and staring at a late deficit against the Hornets, the Tigers were ready if not eager to shift their fortune.

At least in that facet, Bella Radomsky made that shift quick, even if did come just in the nick of time for Chagrin.

Radomsky struck for a late brace, including a 76th minute match-winner as the Tigers came from behind for a 2-1 road result.

It was exactly the kind of mental fortitude Chagrin coach Joe Ciuni wanted to see from his side, which has contended in the early going from being short-handed to navigating one of Ohio's toughest schedules like usual.

"It was great to see," Ciuni said. "I'm very proud of them, because we easily could have given up after just shot after shot not finding its way in. But the last 10 minutes, getting those two was huge. We finally got some finishing. They kept pushing, pushing, pushing. In the situation we're in, it can be easy to give up, and we're not. So I'm proud of this group for that."

Kirtland (3-4-1) took a 1-0 lead in the third minute, when Kennedy Boyd took care of a far-post header off a corner kick.

That's where it remained for nearly the duration, as Chagrin appeared in large junctures to be the more connected side but the Hornets showed promise and danger with their off-ball availability.

But in a three-match week, after the long roadie and not on prime form for this program's high standard, the Tigers kept knocking on the proverbial door until it was barged through, led by Radomsky and senior Lindsay Burgess.

Radomsky fought through traffic at the top of the box and hammered home a lovely right-footed effort in the 74th for the equalizer.

The Chagrin junior multi-sport fixture collected a through ball in the 76th, took her time and settled another quality right-footed banger for the final margin, her fourth goal of 2023.

"Yeah, we really just needed to keep trying and keep putting those shots on goal," Radomsky said. "A big thing for us this year is effort, and I think we really showed that today.

"We definitely needed this confidence to get us through the next few weeks. We have a hard schedule this year. It's extremely helpful, seeing some of the best teams in the state."

Kirtland nearly saw through its best result of the season, but Coach Ed Bradac was reassured by the sustained positive signs from his side despite the late misfortune.

"It was our best 80 against a quality opponent," Bradac said. "And that's not taking anything away from Wickliffe and Berkshire — lovely teams right now.

"I thought we played well. We made some changes. We're missing two starters, but I know Joe is missing some folks as well. So I was pleased with how we played. Obviously not the result we wanted, and that's what we just talked about. I saw some fight in them."