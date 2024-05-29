Chagrin Falls vs. Hoban boys lacrosse: Tigers use late third, early fourth quarter run to pull away for 17-8 victory

May 28—Chagrin Falls started uncharacteristically fast in its regional semifinal May 28 against Hoban. The Tigers usually approach the game methodically and showed that in the second half.

But the Knights' aggressive defense created chances on the offensive end and cut it to a four-goal deficit late in the third. But the Tigers put the hammer down with three quick goals to end the period en route to a 17-8 victory.

Chagrin Falls will meet University on May 30 for a spot in the Division II state final four.

The Tigers scored the first two goals of the contest, both coming from Drew Zelch. The junior finished the contest with six goals, including a first-half hat trick.

"Being locked in early was key," Zelch said. "I needed to be comfortable early and get things going for myself and the team. We wanted everyone to get the ball and set up the look that we knew could get us the score in those situations."

The fast start also influenced the defensive end, as the Tigers went from a zone defense to man whenever Hoban made a cut to the net. Coach Zak Gebler said that was going to be critical against the Knights.

The Tigers' strategy on the defensive end worked well, as they held the Knights to two first-half goals.

"They're very well coached and do a lot of things well," Gebler said. "Off of our ride tonight, we were able to create some opportunities and frustrate them, which really made the difference in the game in my opinion. They had a great season, any time we see them in the bracket, we can't take them lightly."

But the Knights stormed back in the third, with two goals from Andrew Rasmussen and one each from Brayden Fanjesh and Barrett Dillon. That cut the lead to 9-5 with Hoban's attack starting to find a rhythm.

That's when Zelch and the Chagrin Falls attack turned up the intensity.

He recorded his fourth goal to stop the Hoban run and spark one for the Tigers. Owen Edwards found the back of the net twice to end the third and Zelch recorded his fifth to start the fourth quarter.

"We needed to lock in," Zelch said. "Hoban really challenged us in the third with some good changes on the defense that limited the looks we could have. The development was huge for the team, we were nervous going into the year but we have the confidence now to be able to compete with anyone."

Edwards finished with four goals while Owen Adelman had a hat trick with JP Shaw and Jacob Kay each having a pair.

The Tigers' attack has matured as the season progressed, with Zelch as the elder statesman as a junior with four sophomores.

Gebler said the growing pains during the season would pay off against an experienced goalie in Hoban's Gabe Burns, who recorded 16 saves.

"We're sophomore heavy and to have that sophomore class is a blessing now," Gebler said. "It was a bit of a curse at the beginning of the season, we were hoping games with Hoover and Hudson would test them and see how they perform under pressure. Now in a game like this, they played with confidence because they've been in tougher games with higher level opponents. They've shown a lot of growth and it's a nice blend of senior leadership and youth talent that's leading us right now."

Hoban was led by Rasmussen, Franjesh and Ethan Prologo who each had two goals. Barrett Dillon and Burns both scored in their final contests for Hoban.

THE SCORE

Chagrin Falls 17, Akron Hoban 8