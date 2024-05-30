Chagrin Falls vs. Chardon girls lacrosse: Tigers return to regional final with 8-5 victory

May 29—Chardon stormed back into its regional semifinal against Chagrin Falls on May 29 to take the lead for the first time in the middle of the third quarter. However, the Tigers weathered the storm and roared back into the lead.

Emma Thatcher tied the contest back up and Bailey Corto put them back in the lead for good en route to an 8-5 victory.

Chagrin Falls advances to a Division II regional final, where they will face Hathaway Brown on May 31 in a rematch of a regular-season game that went to overtime and ended in favor of the Blazers.

PHOTOS: Chardon vs. Chagrin Falls girls lacrosse, May 29, 2024

The Tigers started quickly with goals from Corto and Thatcher early in the opening frame. Chardon got on the board midway through the first quarter with a Kaelyn Cardina goal.

All of Chardon's goals came from different players but none from team captain Payton Platz. The Tigers worked a face guard on her and played a zone and crash defense whenever Chardon sent a cutter with or without the ball.

"Defense played extraordinary today. It's a defense we don't play too much," Chagrin Falls coach KC White said. "We thought it would be good for the match-up in this game. Proud of our face guard crew who held Payton scoreless and everyone else worked well today. We had great communication and were aware of where the ball was all night."

With Payton in check, the Chagrin Falls' attack was able to press. Mary-Claire Holdren added a second-quarter goal and Thatcher notched her second in the second quarter.

But Chardon stormed back into it with goals from Riley McKenna and Gray Tyminski that made it a one-goal game at halftime. Elle Deszczykiewicz tied the game at four early in the third and Morgan Slack gave the Hilltoppers their first lead of the contest.

That's when Thatcher and the Chagrin Falls attack went to work. Thatcher pulled the game back to even and Corto netted her second to pull the game back even, both of their goals came from the eight-meter arc.

"We worked a lot on holding the ball and making sure that we had control on the offensive end," Thatcher said. "We made an emphasis on taking possession and not giving them the extra possessions that hurt us the last time against Chardon."

Thatcher's fourth goal came early in the fourth for a cushion and Lyla Breeden added the icing on the cake.

Having a deep attack that everyone can get going is something that White has seen develop and become the norm for Chagrin Falls. Whether it's Thatcher, Corto, Alex Chinnic or any number of attackers, they all have faith that one of them will get the scoring going.

Finding their best opportunity to score is the focal point of Chagrin Falls' offensive game plan and Thatcher and the attack have bought in to the team-based offense.

"We had some players out with injuries last season that messed with the flow," Thatcher said. "That really helped but the hard work from everyone was big this season to get back to the regional final. The chemistry is great and we're able to mesh our offensive styles pretty easily."

Chardon's path back to the regional final came to an end, but coach Alison Platz couldn't be happier with how the senior class carried the program.

For the third season in a row, the Hilltoppers reached a regional semifinal and played Chagrin Falls well the past two seasons. They also recorded a victory over them in the regular season with a stout fourth-quarter defensive showing.

Alison is proud of the foundation that players like Makenna Ricketts, Tyminski, Slack and the rest of the seniors set for Chardon girls lacrosse going forward

"This group in particular have a lot of different personalities," Alison said. "But at the heart of it all, they care about each other and this program more than anyone would be able to guess. They have a tradition of the seniors writing letters and they read them yesterday to the team. I don't think most of them knew that's how they felt and it's a great launching point into next season."

In their final games for the Hilltoppers, Slack and Tyminski each found the back of the net once.

THE SCORE

Chagrin Falls 8, Chardon 5