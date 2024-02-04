Chagrin Falls vs. Bay hockey: Tigers wrap up Blue South crown, notch strong third period to reign, 5-2

Feb. 4—There is a way to punctuate a league title campaign's finale — but the second period Feb. 3 against Bay at The Pond was not quite it for Chagrin Falls.

The Tigers etched something that resembled more of a squiggly line than any symbol of emphasis.

Then came the third period. That was an exclamation point to be sure.

Josh Baraona logged a hat trick, and Chagrin pulled away in the opening minutes of the third to prevail, 5-2, and clinch the GCHSHL Blue South crown.

Chagrin Falls sophomore forward Josh Baraona discusses a 5-2 win over Bay to clinch the Blue South title

What a breakthrough year for him & Henry Cimperman as sophomores, combining for 81 goals to date

Short bench or not, don't count Chagrin out this week in Baron Cup III pic.twitter.com/k017iCPd4v

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) February 4, 2024

The Tigers, on a 13-game unbeaten run, improved to 15-3-1 overall and 12-1-1 in Blue South play. They have one interleague game remaining Feb. 4 against Aurora.

As Blue South champion, Chagrin will be the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Baron Cup III tournament this week on the venerable ice at Brooklyn.

This clincher got tricky, as Bay overcame an ugly start to pull within 3-2 after two. But Tigers coach Craig Hoberman reminded his squad of the task at hand, and they zeroed in.

"We had a really good first period, and I think in between periods, we were really relaxed and just thought, 'Oh, this is going to be an easy game,'" Hoberman said. "Second period, obviously Bay came out and said, 'Nope. This is not a game you guys can just walk away with.'

"So we were really relaxed, and they came out ready to play. Between the second and third period, the kids are like, 'They can actually play hockey. We need to step up and get our game back in order.' And that's what they did. They came out in the third period, knowing they needed to play, and actually stepped up to do that."

The proceedings for this late-night slot at The Pond couldn't have commenced more ideally for Chagrin, which banged in three goals in a 50-second span of the opening period for a 3-0 lead.

First it was Baraona on the power play at 3:46 on a dribbler shortside from the top of the right circle.

Chagrin 3-0

Josh Baraona at 3:46 on PP (video included), Henry Cimperman at 4:09 & Baraona again at 4:36 pic.twitter.com/ICWTDgfrZv

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) February 4, 2024

Henry Cimperman and Baraona continued the onslaught 27 seconds apart.

But as Hoberman noted, the Rockets weren't about to go quietly.

Bay put in a steady second period to pull within one.

At 4:34, Tommy Kirk fed beautifully for Henry Sjoberg at the crease to get within 3-1. Then, with 11 seconds remaining before intermission, Kirk buried a lovely snapper stickside from the left circle.

Cimperman lauded Hoberman's reinforcement for getting a younger-leaning club back on track.

"Our coach came in the locker room. I mean, I think it might have topped the 'Miracle' speech to be honest," Cimperman said. "It really was a lot of wise words. And I think that just gave us energy to play better in the third."

Baraona capped his hat trick at 1:58 of the third. The sophomore skated in along the boards through the neutral zone, deked to create space and went to the backhand stickside for his 28th goal of the season.

Cimperman provided the final margin at 6:35. Baraona put an initial shot on net, which was turned away, but Cimperman took care of the rebound with a banger on the right side of the crease, his 53rd goal of the year in a breakout campaign.

Chagrin 5-2

Henry Cimperman at 6:35 pic.twitter.com/tNFzj4KH3z

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) February 4, 2024

With such a short-handed roster from a numbers standpoint — eight skaters and a goaltender — the Tigers sense an additional layer of satisfaction capturing a league crown under those circumstances.

"Eight skaters, everybody's got to contribute from top to bottom," Hoberman said. "They all have to skate a lot. Obviously, I've got four guys that skate nonstop. So they're conditioned and ready to play. But yeah, it's quite an accomplishment for what they've been able to accomplish this season — the team, the players. I am super proud of them and couldn't be happier."

Now comes the task of those preferable punctuations at Brooklyn, attempting to be a Baron Cup III factor. More 15s like the third in a title clincher against Bay on Feb. 3 will aid that process.

"A lot of it starts in practice," Cimperman said. "We do a ton of conditioning in practice. Like earlier in the season, we didn't have nearly as much energy every game. We would have been done after the second period. We were able to come back and still have energy in the third.

"We can't be having any bad periods (at Brooklyn) like we did today. We've got to stay hot all three periods and just continue rolling."

THE SCORE (FEB. 3)

Chagrin Falls 5, Bay 2