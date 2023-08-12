Chagrin Falls-Mentor girls Friday Night Futbol match postponed by lightning

Aug. 11—Thanks to Mother Nature, Friday Night Futbol flickered into futility Aug. 11.

A News-Herald coverage area girls headliner between visiting Chagrin Falls and Mentor was suspended and later postponed as a result of a thunderstorm that pushed through Northeast Ohio.

The match kicked off before 7 p.m., which afforded it the chance to get nearly to halftime.

The first rain came in the 22nd minute, the match was halted in the 29th and never restarted.

Cardinals athletic director Jeff Cassella posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the match was rescheduled for Sept. 14, with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Tonight's varsity girls soccer game has been postponed due to storms. Will be rescheduled for September 14 at 6pm @ChagrinAD

— MentorAthletics (@MentorAthletics) August 11, 2023

Moments before that post, Chagrin's bus left the Mentor parking lot on its way back south.

The Cardinals had a 4-1 shots on target advantage in the soccer that was played, the best opportunity for either side coming in the ninth minute. Makenzie Stuckert switched to her left foot on a dangerous 1v1 into the box, but Tigers goalkeeper Izzy Pribanic intervened before a shot could be taken.

Prior to the match, a moment of silence was held for beloved Mentor staple Pam Crysler. The longtime PA announcer for the Cardinals' soccer sides and a constant in all seasons for the school died in June.