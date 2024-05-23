Chago Barham ready to run the bases at Cowley College

May 22—A Duncan High School senior will take his next steps toward his baseball dreams after Duncan High School's (DHS) spring 2024 signing day on Monday, May 13.

Michael "Chago" Barham, 18, signed his letter of intent alongside family, friends, coaches and teammates to play baseball at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas this fall.

With an undecided major, Barham said he's looking at going into the medical field to become an eye doctor.

Barham said he's played baseball since he was four years old and his entire family has always supported his decision to play baseball.

"They've always just been there for me and I really appreciate that," he said.

With a 3.9 grade point average, Barham said he's looking forward to having a good time at Cowley College and hopefully playing third base for the college team.

Aside from playing baseball, Barham's extracurricular activities include student council and other clubs.

Ready to step onto campus and onto the field, Barham said he looks forward to having a good season at Cowley College.

Head Baseball Coach Randy Smith said throughout Barham's time on the baseball team, his position included an infielder for four years.

"He's a very good offensive player," Smith said.

With Barham's experience, Smith said he could be an infielder or designated hitter in college.

Smith said Barham is a great student.

"Always has a smile on his face and a great attitude at practice and games everyday," he said. "He was a pleasure to coach."

Smith said he will be missed on the team.

"I do wish him the best on his next venture in the game of baseball," he said.

As a coach, Smith said one of his goals is to prepare the team both mentally and physically for life after high school.

"I want to make sure when they go to college that they're not shocked by the game of college baseball," he said.

Barham said it's important for college applicants to find a school that's right for them.

"Make sure when you're going to go there you're going to have fun," Barham said. "It's always better when you have buddies going there with you."