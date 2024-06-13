Chael Sonnen: UFC 303 cancellation would mean ‘Conor McGregor’s retirement from the sport’

Chael Sonnen thinks if Conor McGregor doesn’t fight at UFC 303, he won’t fight at all.

Rumors are swirling that McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) return fight vs. Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) June 29 at T-Mobile Arena is in jeopardy due to a potential injury from McGregor’s side.

If the rumors are indeed true and McGregor doesn’t make the walk later this month, Sonnen thinks that will be it for “The Notorious.”

“If Conor McGregor doesn’t show up for this, I’m here to let you know any idea you have that he’s still fighting or he’s still in the business or he wasn’t feeling good and they’re doing it another day, or he and Chandler are going to be somewhere down the road – I’m here to let you know now, if you’re told that by anybody, you have been given bad information,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

“If McGregor does not show up on June 29 and fight Michael Chandler at 170 pounds, it is the exact same as announcing Conor McGregor’s retirement from the sport.”

McGregor has never withdrawn from a fight. He issued an apology for the cancellation of the UFC 303 pre-fight press conference, which was scheduled for June 3 at 3Arena in Dublin. He was set to return for the first time since breaking his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

