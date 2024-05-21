Chael Sonnen says he’s boxing Jorge Masvidal in October as result of recent beef

According to Chael Sonnen, he now has two boxing fights lined up.

Sonnen is set to face former rival Anderson Silva in a 216-pound boxing match June 15 in São Paulo, Brazil. Sonnen says their professional bout is scheduled for four three-minute rounds.

But Sonnen says he also will lace up the gloves against former UFC star Jorge Masvidal later in the year. Sonnen and Masvidal have traded barbs in the past after Masvidal called him a steroid cheat and threatened to break his orbital bone. Sonnen says Masvidal’s threats led to him being put in a separate location during UFC 299 in Miami to avoid a potential run-in.

“Anderson said for Chael to pick the rule set, and it was just a situation where I’ve always wanted to box,” Sonnen said on his ESPN show “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Daniel Cormier. “I’ve got this thing coming up with Jorge Masvidal.

“If we’re just letting all these secrets out, I’ve got this thing coming up with Jorge Masvidal in October of this year, and that thing has been coming up ever since ESPN sequestered me in Miami at UFC 299 to try to protect me from Masvidal. There was nothing that hurt my ego more than me being the one that was being locked down, and I only share that with you because I’ve known this Masvidal thing was coming.”

Masvidal is currently booked for a boxing match of his own. He faces Nate Diaz in a 10-round 175-pound fight July 6 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

“When you let the cat out of the bag, the Masvidal vs. Diaz, I don’t want to step on Diaz’s toes,” Sonnen said. “He’s got that fight. … I’ve got Jorge in my sights and Anderson, as badly as I want to beat him, as much as I am going to go out there and beat him, it’s all a step in the process because when I get in there with Masvidal, it’s going to be eight rounds and they are going to have the 10- or 12-ounce gloves. It’s going to be a little bit of a different situation.”

Chael Sonnen vs. Yushin Okami at UFC 104 weigh-ins

© John Morgan – USA TODAY Sports

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Chael Sonnen at UFC 117 official weigh-ins

© John Morgan – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva at UFC 117 official weigh-ins

© John Morgan – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva at UFC 117

© Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen at UFC 109 post-fight press conference

© John Morgan – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva at UFC 117

© John Morgan – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Michael Bisping at UFC on FOX 2

© Mike Dinovo – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen at UFC 148

© Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva UFC 148

© Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva UFC 148

© Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Jon Jones at UFC 159 weigh-ins

© John Morgan – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen at UFC 159 weigh-ins

© John Morgan – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Mauricio Rua at UFC Fight Night 26 weigh-ins

© John Morgan – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Mauricio Rua at UFC Fight Night 26

© Winslow Townson – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Mauricio Rua at UFC Fight Night 26

© Winslow Townson – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Mauricio Rua at UFC Fight Night 26

© Winslow Townson – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Mauricio Rua at UFC Fight Night 26

© Winslow Townson – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Mauricio Rua at UFC Fight Night 26

© Winslow Townson – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva press conference staredown

Chael Sonnen commentating at WSOF

Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz ahead of Bellator 170

Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170 official weigh-in

© John Morgan – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180 press conference

© Matt Erickson – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180 ceremonial weigh-ins

© Matt Erickson – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180

© Ed Mulholland - USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180

© Ed Mulholland - USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180

© Ed Mulholland - USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180

© Ed Mulholland - USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen and Sean Grande

© Bellator MMA

Chael Sonnen vs. Quinton Jackson at Bellator 192 media lunch

© Dave Mandel – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Quinton Jackson at Bellator 192 official weigh-ins

© John Morgan – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen at Bellator 192

© Dave Mandel – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Quinton Jackson at Bellator 192

© Dave Mandel – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Quinton Jackson at Bellator 192

© Dave Mandel – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen def. Quinton Jackson at Bellator 192

© Dave Mandel – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208 open workouts

© Dave Mandel – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208 open workouts

© Dave Mandel – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 208 open workouts

© Dave Mandel – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 208 open workouts

© Dave Mandel – USA TODAY Sports

Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 208 press conference

© Ken Hathaway – USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie