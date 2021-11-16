Chael Sonnen rips ‘little rich weirdo’ Conor McGregor, McGregor fires back

Two of the sport’s best trash talkers went at it Monday night.

During his ESPN+ show, Chael Sonnen took aim at Conor McGregor’s recent video in which he was seen intensely pacing up and down while watching Max Holloway fight Yair Rodriguez this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 197.

Although three-time UFC title challenger Sonnen was known for having a smart mouth himself, he thinks McGregor has lost his touch when it comes to cutting promos.

McGregor is not one to back down from a verbal spar and tossed jabs right back at Sonnen. Take a look at their exchange below.

Sonnen labels McGregor a 'little rich weirdo'

“Conor is on the verge of being a little rich weirdo,” Sonnen said. “It’s the last thing I wanted for him, but if you mark out for your own gimmick to this extent – he’s posting things and then he’s deleting them – I’ve got to give the troll effort 100 percent. As a former troll myself, I get it. If there’s a UFC that you didn’t step foot at and you didn’t throw a single punch and you can steal a headline on ESPN+, you’re doing something well. But in all fairness, Conor is not going to step in there with Max anymore than he was going to step in with the guy last week, the week before that, or whoever he pulls out of his hat next week. He’s got to heal himself.

Story continues

“There’s talk of Dustin Poirier, who’s already smashed him twice. In all fairness, Conor is still a big draw but he’s really working against himself. He is being a weirdo. Is this what he wants as his identity – a guy that’s walking around with his shirt off, screaming at his television set? Come on. When you were 22 years old, that was one thing, but as a husband and a father, you’re a little bit of a dork.”

.@TheNotoriousMMA is turning into a little rich weirdo. pic.twitter.com/zoI4eHu5oa — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 15, 2021

McGregor calls Sonnen 'broke'

😂😂😂 says the little broke weirdo hahahahhahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2021

Ya’s can’t bait the whale lads, no chance 🤣 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2021

Sonnen takes a shot at McGregor's Proper No. 12 whiskey

It's not too late to stay off my radar Just put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n' sloooow… — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 16, 2021

McGregor mocks Sonnen's YouTube videos

Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sQVpVPVHdy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

Sonnen asks for an apology

Oh;

And leave a nice heartfelt apology on the table as you exit — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 16, 2021

McGregor responds

A nice tip. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

[listicle id=1639513]

[listicle id=559354]

[vertical-gallery id=390041]

[vertical-gallery id=356255]

1

1