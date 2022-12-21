Chael Sonnen on ‘meaningful difference’ between Conor McGregor, Jon Jones situations

LAS VEGAS – Chael Sonnen thinks Jon Jones and Conor McGregor’s goals are slightly different.

Two of the UFC’s biggest stars, Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) and McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) didn’t fight in 2022 but are expected to return sometime in 2023.

Jones hasn’t competed since edging out Dominick Reyes in February 2020 to retain his light heavyweight title, and McGregor was last seen in action in July 2021 when he broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

“They’re in very different spots,” Sonnen told MMA Junkie on the World MMA Awards red carpet. “Jon Jones is a prize fighter. He hasn’t fought in a long time. He needs the prize. He needs to fight.

“Conor McGregor wants to fight. I think that’s a meaningful difference. I would go, though, with Jon Jones (fighting first).”

Jones relinquished his 205-pound belt just months after defeating Reyes. He has since been prepping for his heavyweight debut but is yet to get a fight booked. Both Stipe Miocic and heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou have been discussed as possible opponents for him.

McGregor has visibly bulked up in size since his injury and is planning on a return at welterweight. The former UFC dual champion has been linked to a potential bout with Michael Chandler.

