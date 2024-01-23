Chael Sonnen makes case that Sean Strickland ‘lost every round’ to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297

Chael Sonnen argues that Dricus Du Plessis swept the scorecards at UFC 297.

Du Plessis (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) defeated Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC) by split decision to claim the middleweight title in Saturday’s headliner at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Strickland thought he was robbed, and the likes of UFC CEO Dana White and Joe Rogan also scored the fight in his favor. But as much as Sonnen was rooting for Strickland, he thinks it was a clear win for Du Plessis.

“When I have a bias, I disclose it to you guys. I disclose it, and I still try to be impartial,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “So, I’m cheering for Sean. Sean and Colby, those are my guys; it’s different. I get a knot in my stomach; it’s different. So, we lost every round. We lost every round of the fight.”

Sonnen figured the judges would award Strickland the fifth round, but he’s not entirely convinced himself. Outside of that, he had all rounds for Du Plessis.

“In my heart, I think it was 5-0,” Sonnen said. “With a real bias for Strickland, it was 5-0, and in the absolute best case 4-1. I think the crowd for the most part agree with me.”

Sonnen was stunned that the fight was scored a split decision. He was even more confused when he saw other’s opinions.

“My bigger surprise was when all was said and done, Joe Rogan, who definitely qualifies as an expert in this space, Dana White, who definitely qualifies as an expert in this space, both had Strickland,” Sonnen said. “They both had Strickland. I thought, ‘Did we watch the same thing?'”

