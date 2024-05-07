Chael Sonnen makes case for Jose Aldo title shot after UFC 301

Chael Sonnen wouldn’t be surprised if Jose Aldo got a title shot after UFC 301.

Aldo (32-8 MMA, 14-7 UFC) looked in prime form when he shut out streaking contender Jonathan Martinez in this past Saturday’s UFC 301 co-main event in Rio de Janeiro. Aldo fought out his contract but said he plans on sitting down with UFC CEO Dana White to discuss his future.

Aldo said “it would be great” if he could skip the line to challenge bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) when asked during the UFC 301 post-fight news conference, and Sonnen can see it happening if O’Malley addresses it.

“I’m going to call for a Jose Aldo title shot,” Sonnen said his YouTube channel. “You’re going to give me a hard time, I understand that. … But, if Sean O’Malley goes on his podcast and gets this going right away – ‘I’m going to get rid of Merab, and I’m going to go right after Jose’ – there is a very possible chance that Jose Aldo goes right into a title shot. Now we’re also drunk on the excitement ride. It’s brand new, and it’s fresh.

“I understand those things, but I could give you examples. Dan Henderson vs. Michael Bisping. Dan Henderson’s last fight on his contract. Dana White went, ‘Give him another fight,’ and it was a world title fight. So, you will find times in history where an older guy came back and he did something very impressive. Randy Couture, Daniel Cormier. Daniel fought till 41, pushing 42. Fedor (Emelianenko). Let’s just do this, play this game. Stipe Miocic is going through it right now.”

O’Malley is currently focused on No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, who is expected to be his next opponent. However, if Aldo does get the title opportunity down the line, Sonnen says “The King of Rio” has still got it.

“You counted him out just because of his age. You didn’t count him out for anything else,” Sonnen said. “You didn’t count him out because you didn’t think he was great, or he didn’t work hard, he didn’t have the right training, he didn’t have the right experience. It was just father time came and got him.

“You will not give me one of those guys that exceeded expectations that was a striker. Jose Aldo only struck tonight. Did they ever go to the canvas? If they did, it was so quick that I don’t even remember it. He outstruck a younger Jonathan Martinez, and he did it for 15 minutes. Not to mention he was sharp. Not to mention he was crisp.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

Jose Aldo, UFC 301

UFC 301 Ceremonial Weigh-in

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 03: (L-R) Opponents Jose Aldo of Brazil and Jonathan Martinez…

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 03: (L-R) Opponents Jose Aldo of Brazil and Jonathan Martinez face off during the UFC 301 ceremonial weigh-in at Farmasi Arena on May 03, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 301 - Pereira vs Potieria

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Aldo def. Jonathan Martinez, UFC 301 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie