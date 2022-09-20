Chadiha's top storylines to monitor in NFL entering Week 3

NBC

Adam Levine is breaking his silence. After social media model, Sumner Stroh went viral on TikTok accusing Adam of having an affair with her, the Maroon 5 front man took to Instagram to speak out. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," the musician, who has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, penned.