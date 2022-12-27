Chadiha, Wyche forecast Chargers' chances of making a deep playoff run
NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha, Steve Wyche forecast the Los Angeles Chargers' chances of making a deep playoff run in the 2022 NFL playoffs.
The Chargers have not made the playoffs since 2018.
The Steelers were down 10-3 going into the fourth quarter of last Saturday night’s game against the Raiders, but they wound up with a 13-10 win. The final points came on a throw from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to rookie wide receiver George Pickens to cap a 76-yard drive with just under a minute left [more]
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
The decision of the Broncos to fire coach Nathaniel Hackett and to keep, at least for now, G.M. George Paton suggests that the Broncos indeed will try to rectify the Russell Wilson debacle. They really have no choice. The contract that Paton gave to Wilson in late August makes the cap consequences for cutting him [more]
Last week we did a story about how Arizona State's football transfer class for 2023 was ranked No. 3 in the nation. A lot can change in a few days.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and a big reason why he lasted just 15 games in Denver was the play of quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson has had an awful season after the Broncos acquired him in a trade with the Seahawks this offseason and he got a new contract as part [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
Carlos Correa reportedly is not interested in restructuring his contract agreement with the Mets after the team reportedly found a concern with his medical history.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion have both called out Mac Jones.
Add this to the long list of lawsuits against Snyder.
These are some of the pressing questions as Carlos Correa and the Mets try to find common ground after his latest physical.