Chadiha: Seahawks lost to a Rams team that 'might win six games this year'
NFL Network's Jeffri Chadhi discusses the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Network's Jeffri Chadhi discusses the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
Let’s take a closer look at where the value lies Monday night, with a side and a total play.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
NBA teams could face fines over $1 million for repeated violations if the new load management policy is approved.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top 30 prospects from the G league Ignite, college and international leagues ahead of the upcoming regular season.
A pair of little-known receivers stepped up big with 238 combined yards in Cooper Kupp's absence.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
This is not the best way to welcome a new colleague.
For one day and one unquestioned start, the longest offseason in Packers history became a little more distant.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Brock Purdy had a huge game in the 49ers' opener.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Bryce Young introduced himself to the NFL with his first touchdown pass. He nearly lost it as a souvenir.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 U.S. Open men's final.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.