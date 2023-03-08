Chadiha, Ross: Bears free-agency preview for '23 offseason
NFL Network's Jeff Chadiha, Marc Ross: Chicago Bears free-agency preview for '23 offseason.
Here’s how Tuesday’s games improved the Sacramento Kings’ chances of ending their historic playoff drought.
In an open letter published ahead of his new start with Jacksonville, Ridley opened up about the "dark moment" that led him to gambling during a struggle with depression and anxiety.
A free-agent offensive tackle caused a stir among Chiefs fans with one simple tweet.
The news arrives at the NFL's franchise tag deadline.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
There's a general sense of anxiety across Eagles land ahead of next week's NFL free agency start, and the defensive side of the ball is the root cause. By Adam Hermann
When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Here are the full details of Daniel Jones' Giants extension, which works well for both sides.
The Texans' plans at quarterback reportedly involve former 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
The Cowboys have made no progress in retaining Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson and have shown no interest in bringing back Dalton Schultz
The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team. PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put [more]
ESPN expert Todd McShay's brand new 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will take arguably the best wide receiver prospect in the entire class.
The Chiefs honored three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark’s time in Kansas City with tweets, a video montage and statements.
Here's what the 49ers might have to surrender in a deal for Lamar Jackson.
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Giants' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (John Jones-USA TODAY Sports)