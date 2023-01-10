Chadiha reveals pros, cons of Giants and Vikings entering Super Wild Card Weekend
NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reveals the pros, and cons of the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings entering Super Wild Card Weekend.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
The wide receiver has been with the Vikings since 2021
Which of the 14 NFL teams have the best quarterback situations entering the postseason? Lets rank them all ahead of wild card weekend.
Vikings players Harrison Phillips, Cam Bynum and Danielle Hunter talked Monday about getting ready to face the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Georgia is favored by 12.5 points. Can TCU pull the massive upset?
A look back at the Minnesota Vikings' 2022 season ahead of Wild Card weekend.
The Aggies defender is the fifth different cornerback mocked to the Vikings
The #Chiefs proved to be must-watch television in 2022, with eight of the top 50 most-watched U.S. TV broadcasts, including two games in the top 4.
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
Ohio State finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for a fifth time in six seasons.
Davante Adams had 1,290 receiving yards and 12 yards with Carr as his quarterback.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
Mike Tannenbaum declares he would trade Justin Fields and draft Bryce Young to "reset" the rookie quarterback contracts and add pieces with the capital acquired from Fields.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.