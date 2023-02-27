Chadiha: It's 'obvious' Lions must upgrade at tight end in 2023 offseason
NFL Media's Jeffri Chadiha breaks down the Detriot Lions offseason plan.
The Chicago Bears may give up No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as many teams have expressed interest in trading up for the coveted first selection.
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
Ryan Gerard, Tyler Duncan and Eric Cole didn't win the Honda Classic, but they received huge financial boosts.
Here's the latest look at who some experts think the Eagles will pick in our mock draft roundup 2.0. By Dave Zangaro
On Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed after speaking with someone from Lamar Jackson’s camp that the Ravens quarterback never asked for a fully-guaranteed deal. The surprising claim contradicted months of conventional wisdom that Lamar wants the same thing that Deshaun Watson got from the Browns. The sudden notion that Lamar Jackson doesn’t want a [more]
Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, is the latest from LIV to take swipe at McIlroy, the most outspoken critic on PGA Tour of the Saudi-funded league.
Should the Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft Bryce Young? NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the answer is simple.
How aggressive will the Patriots be in acquiring talent this offseason? Former Patriot Damien Woody believes team owner Robert Kraft will have plenty of motivation to make sure his team makes significant moves.
Chris Kirk breaks his winless drought, LIV kicks off its second season, the major organizations all announce their intentions and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble.
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
The Eagles kept Trey Sermon on their active roster all year, but only played him in two games. Here's a theory as to why in Roobs 10 Random Eagles Offseason Observations.
Is there enough talent near the top half of the draft to convince the Patriots to keep the No. 14 pick? In his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, our Phil Perry has Bill Belichick trading down in the first round -- and still landing a talented pass-catcher for Mac Jones.
There is almost a zero percent chance the Bears draft three players from the same school with successive picks, but whatever we're having fun with this mock draft.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is thinking long term with quarterback Dak Prescott. Jones said he wants the Cowboys to be thinking not just about winning with Prescott in 2023, but also about giving him a long-term contract extension that would keep him in Dallas for years to come. “We’ve got to have a [more]
Former Alabama quarterback will not throw or run during this week's NFL Combine, NFL Network reported Monday.
Here's the New York Yankees' all-time team, featuring a full 26-man roster...
Klay Thompson improbably banked in a long 2-pointer from the corner in the Warriors' 109-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
A number of Chiefs players celebrated their Super Bowl championship with a big party on Friday night in Las Vegas.