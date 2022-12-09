Chadiha: 'You got to give Baker Mayfield a ton of credit'
NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Parsons gained a few viral nicknames in the process, including Pass Rush Limbaugh, while becoming the talk of the Cowboys locker room and the social media world.
For the second time in four nights, a team trailing an NFL game by the score of 16-3 generated a pair of touchdowns with less than 3:30 on the clock to win, 17-16. For the second time in four nights, uncalled holding fouls helped the effort. On Monday night, it was Buccaneers left tackle Donovan [more]
Baker Mayfield got a game ball from Sean McVay and promptly got swarmed by his teammates in the locker room
Just days after joining the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield led an improbable comeback win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
The Raiders are using a holder on kickoffs tonight against the Rams, leading to several fans asking on social media: Why use a holder when the ball is being placed in a tee, and the game is indoors so wind isn’t a factor? The answer is that the Raiders’ holder isn’t placing the ball in [more]
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
After the Tennessee Titans fired GM Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel shared his feelings on Robinson's choice to trade Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown in April.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
If you weren't watching Thursday night, it's understandable ... but you missed one of the great finishes of the 2022 season.
The reactions to Neymar’s exciting extra time goal were cut short as Croatia secured the win in a penalty shootout minutes later.
The Bears' defensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. Ryan Poles can fix that with two no-brainer moves this offseason.
The favorites to win the World Cup are out of the tournament.
Christian McCaffrey's transition to the 49ers would have been a lot more difficult without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
Near the end of the first half on Thursday night, with the Raiders leading the Rams by 10 points, Las Vegas was driving for more. The Raiders had the ball at the L.A. 10, facing third and five with 56 seconds left. Quarterback Derek Carr dropped back to pass.Under pressure, he stumbled a bit before [more]
For the first time since July, golf fans will get to watch Tiger Woods in action on the golf course.
Matt Eberflus gets the disruptive three-tech defensive tackle he needs in our latest three-round Bears mock draft.
Amari Cooper had a season-best 131 receiving yards during Cleveland's 32-13 win against Cincinnati earlier this season.
Tragic news this morning, as Dametrius "Meechie" Walker has passed away after his battle with cancer. It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that Dametrius "Meechie" Walker has passed away after a courageous fight with osteosarcoma. Dametrius Walker was from Muskegon, Michigan.
In his first appearance for the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield led a 98-yard touchdown drive to win the game.
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gave his all-time starting five - but it didn't include LeBron James.