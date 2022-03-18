Chadiha: David Ojabo sustains ankle injury at Michigan pro day

Yahoo Sports Videos

The madness was plentiful during the first day of play in the round of 64 at the Men’s NCAA Tournament as several underdogs won their matchups, highlighted by the No. 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks dismantling the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats in overtime. The NFL had no chill on Thursday, promptly hogging the college hoops spotlight with the blockbuster trade of Davante Adams from the Packers to the Raiders. The trade comes with a new contract, making Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league. In Cleveland, the Browns lost out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and might lose Baker Mayfield too, as the starting quarterback reportedly requested a trade.