Chadiha: Both Mike White and Joe Flacco would be better for Jets than Zach Wilson right now
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson seems to have issues with everything on the field. Disguised coverages may be his biggest problem.
New York Jets G Laken Tomlinson was peppered with questions about the performance of QB Zach Wilson in yesterday's disappointing loss to the Patriots in Foxborough, but remained steadfast in his belief in Wilson as the team's starter. Tomlinson broke down what the offense must do to perform better, and how his communication with Wilson factors into the success off the offense.
SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes discusses his takeaways from the Jets 10-3 loss to the Patriots, including a frustrating day for Zach Wilson and the offense.
Zach Wilson is facing criticism after the Jets offense put up an absolutely putrid performance against the New England Patriots.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
Remember when the Browns sold their soul and three first-round draft picks for Deshaun Watson with the idea of contending for the Super Bowl? Whoops.