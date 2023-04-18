Chadiha, Baldinger: Ramifications of Jalen Hurts' $255M deal for rest of NFL
NFL Network's Jeff Chadiha, Brian Baldinger: Ramifications of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' $255M deal for rest of NFL.
NFL Network's Jeff Chadiha, Brian Baldinger: Ramifications of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' $255M deal for rest of NFL.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
Hurts is reportedly expected to be a full participant in Philadelphia's upcoming offseason training program.
Chad Henne came up big for the Chiefs in the playoffs last season.
The Panthers don't seem too worried about Bryce Young.
Jalen Hurts' massive new deal with the Eagles could affect contract talks for fellow QBs Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and, most notably, Lamar Jackson.
Smith played for the Jaguars, Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Texans.
harles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their immediate takeaways on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' massive contract extension before going position-by-position as they reveal and explain the process behind their 2023 All-Juice Team.
Purdue center Zach Edey will declare for the NBA draft, but his college career may not be over just yet.
Here are the players in this class who best embody Terez's ethos of effort, attitude and performance.
How did Golden State fall behind 2-0 for the first time in the Stephen Curry era?
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer talk about players that will be joining MLB teams this week, possums in Oakland, the Rays’ winning streak coming to a close and the potential of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Snyder's exit from the NFL is one step closer.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
A week ago, C.J. Stroud was the betting favorite to go No. 1. Now it's Bryce Young by a huge margin.
The Rockies surely envisioned more of this when they signed the former MVP last offseason.
Embiid had jokes after his 76ers took a 2-0 series lead over the Nets.
"I'm honestly almost embarrassed that I have to say anything."
Mike Brey stepped down at Notre Dame earlier this year after 23 seasons leading the Fighting Irish.
Jackson has developed into the NBA's best shot blocker.
Diamond Johnson is set to transfer for the second time.