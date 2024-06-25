Chadd Clarey is the replacement for Todd Greguson as Lourdes girls basketball coach

Jun. 24—ROCHESTER — After so much angst created by the release of Rochester Lourdes girls basketball coach Todd Greguson, the Eagles have someone to take his place.

Greguson, whose contract was not renewed this spring despite him having directed Lourdes to a 47-15 record in his two years as Eagles coach, including a trip to state last year, is being replaced by a familiar face — Chadd Clarey.

The 47-year-old Clarey just completed his fifth year as Century's head girls basketball coach. The former Rochester John Marshall star athlete and University of Minnesota baseball player is credited with resurrecting a moribund Panthers program, one that went a combined 8-73 in the three years prior to Clarey's arrival.

In his last three seasons, the Panthers were a combined 45-36. Clarey went 55-72 overall.

"I feel like I am leaving Century in a better place than when I got there," Clarey said. "Like anything in life, you want to leave it in a better place than you found it."

Now it becomes Clarey's wish to do the same thing at Lourdes. That figures to be a tall task, though Clarey is thinking much broader than just wins and losses.

Yes, he's hungry to win and believes with the talent that Lourdes has returning (just one senior was lost to graduation from its state-tournament team), the Eagles will be formidable.

But Clarey's goal is for his players to embrace the entire experience of playing for him, as it was his goal at Century.

"I coach because I love the kids," Clarey said. "I love being around them, I love pushing them, and I love making them better human beings — young adults. It is about more than basketball. I want to make them better people and to be stronger in life. I embrace the opportunity for greater leadership and personal growth. This transition allows me to bring my experience and passion to a new team."

Clarey believes coaching at Lourdes will only further invigorate and inspire him. It is Lourdes' highly regarded and long-standing school spirit that drew him most to this new opportunity. That jolt is something that Clarey found often not measuring up at Century, at least for girls basketball games.

He knows that lesser seat capacity draws more intimate and often rabid crowds. He's looking forward to that atmosphere at smaller-school Lourdes.

He wants a noisy gymnasium, like the kind he played at when he was a John Marshall athlete, with its fans roaring.

"I am an atmosphere guy," Clarey said. "I have always wanted to coach at a place where there was great atmosphere. We just didn't have that at Century."

Clarey is also appreciative of the girls basketball tradition at Lourdes, with all of its state appearances and championships, so much of it under the direction of the late Myron Glass, a Hall of Famer.

"That Lourdes tradition is special, so much of it built by Myron Glass," Clarey said.

Clarey's goal is to build on it.