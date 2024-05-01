Chad Tutle leaving Eldorado for assistant job at Coahoma

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two years as the head coach and athletic director at Eldorado, Chad Tutle is leaving to head back to Coahoma.

Tutle told KLST Sports Director Ryan Compeau on the phone Wednesday morning that he is taking a “step back” from coaching responsibilities to spend more time with his family and will be the offensive coordinator for Coahoma.

In his two years as head coach for the Eagles, Tutle led Eldorado to a 9-12 record, making the playoffs in both of his years as the head man for EHS.

Schleicher County ISD Superintendent Oscar Aguero said the position has been posted and is open to all that have interest.

