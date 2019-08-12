Chad Thomas immobilized, carted off at Browns practice

The Browns will be waiting for word on defensive end Chad Thomas‘s condition after Monday’s practice.

Thomas was injured during the session and the team’s training staff strapped him to a backboard after assessing his injury on the field. A cart was brought out and Thomas was loaded onto it for a trip inside after being immobilized.

Thomas was a third-round pick by the Browns last season. He had a limited role as a rookie as he saw action on just 22 defensive snaps while appearing in four games.

He is listed as a third-teamer on the team’s current depth chart and made one tackle in Cleveland’s preseason opener.