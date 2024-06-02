Chad Roark returns to old stomping grounds

Jun. 1—Chad Roark is back right where he belongs. Home.

Roark is the new defensive coordinator for the Ada High School football team and told The Ada News he was thrilled to be roaming around his old stomping grounds. Roark was an All-State center for the Cougar football squad in 2005.

Ada recently wrapped up spring football practice — a set of eight workouts where Roark and the AHS coaching staff began to mold the Cougars into the players fans will get to see on Friday nights this fall.

"It's been exciting — just getting to see some old faces and just to be around these kids," Roark told The Ada News.

"I told the kids The block A means something more to me than it might someone else," he continued. "So I'm excited to keep this thing going in the right direction."

When Roark got the call from new Ada head coach Wade Boyles, it came as a bit of a surprise. Roark was making a name for himself in the Texas High School football scene as one of the top defensive minds around from his time at Cedar Hill High School and Mesquite High School.

"It wasn't even on my mind really. and then I just I felt like it was just a door opening up — an opportunity to raise my kids in the town I grew up in," he said. "That's gonna be a lot of fun just them being around the same kind of people I grew up with."

Roark and his wife, Rozalin — who is set to become the Dean of Students for Ada City Schools — have three children: 11-year-old Aubree, who will be a sixth grader; 8-year-old Abraham, who will be a third-grader and 3-year-old Archie.

Roark said the Ada defense, which was a pretty salty unit during the 2023 season, has already made great strides during spring football.

"I felt like we got to accomplish what I wanted to get accomplished as far as just install and just the kids understanding what we want to do on defense," he said. "I want big guys running to the football and I want little guys tackling. I feel like that's how you play good defense."

Roark, never one to lack in confidence, looked this sports reporter dead in the eye and said he'd be comfortable sending out the Ada defense to play a game right now.

"We're at the point where they have enough of a base knowledge — I feel like we could go out there and play a game tomorrow. I really do. We know how to line up to everything now, it's just getting comfortable and being able to play as fast as possible and understanding what we're doing," he said.

By the time Ada's defensive players go through Summer Pride workouts, they'll be a bigger, stronger and faster unit. Roark said the biggest thing he wants to see his group accomplish between now and Aug. 30 when Durant is scheduled to visit Norris Field for Ada's season-opener is simply gaining a better understanding of his defensive philosophy.

"I just want them to have a better belief and understanding of what we're doing. It's gonna be hard to score on us man," Roark said.

The Ada defense will be based out of a 4-3 formation.

"We're 4-3 defense — it's kind of a kind of old-school Cover 2. We're going to press the corner. We're gonna be up in their face trying to be as physical as possible at corner. That's gonna be something that's probably a little bit different from what they've seen here," Roark said.

Roark said he wants to make opposing offenses take as many snaps as possible.

"My whole thing on defense is making them snap the ball again. Offense coordinators nowadays get impatient so we want to make them snap the ball again and let's see if we can make them make a mistake," he explained. "We don't want to give up any big plays. We're going to try to take the football away on defense too."

The Cougars will also have a variety of blitz packages in place.

"I'm trying to make that and 16, 17, 18-year old quarterback uncomfortable. I'm trying to get him back there worrying about which direction we're coming from," Roark said. "We're not gonna be afraid to play man coverage when you have some of the DBs (defensive backs) we have here."

How he got here

Roark comes to Ada with a track record of transforming defensive units. He's left his thumbprint on every program he's been associated with.

Following is a look at the stops Roark has made on his way back to Ada High School.

—Roark began his coaching career as an Offensive Line coach right here in Ada at East Central University. He was quickly promoted to Defensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator. He finished his career at ECU as the Defensive Coordinator, a position he held for three years.

—Roark transitioned to Cedar Hill High School in Texas as a Defensive Backs coach. His impact led to his promotion to Defensive Pass Game Coordinator. Under his guidance, Cedar Hill's defense excelled, making a Class 6A Division II State Championship appearance in 2020. The team also won back-to-back District Championships and he and the Cedar Hills Staff were honored with back-to-back Coaching Staff of the Year awards.

—Roark continued his upward trajectory at Mesquite High School where he took over as Defensive Coordinator and Recruiting Coordinator. In just one season, he transformed a struggling two-win team into an area finalist. Additionally, the team saw over 50 football players sign to play college football in a span of just three years.

His strategic defensive skill resulted in teams that — for four out of six years — had a defense that ranked in the Top 5 statistically in Texas High School football, all while competing in the highly competitive "District of Doom."

Throughout his career, Coach Roark has coached 64 All-District or All-Conference players, including two district Defensive Players of the Year and one District Newcomer of the Year.

His expertise has made him a sought-after speaker at numerous conferences and clinics.