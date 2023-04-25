Chad Reuter lists ideal top two drarft picks for the Broncos

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter recently published a list of ideal top two picks for each team in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Denver Broncos’ top two picks are back-to-back selections (Nos. 67-68 overall) in the third round. Reuter says their ideal first pick would be Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.

With their second pick, Denver adds Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett. Here is Reuter’s commentary for those two selections:

Trades for Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton cost the Broncos their first- and second-round picks. Benton is being projected to go in the second, but so was Dre’Mont Jones, who fell to Denver in the early third four years ago. The former Badger can play multiple spots in a three-man front. Bennett would contribute immediately for Denver because of his 4.3 speed and tenacity knocking away passes (24 in three years with the Terps).

Having Benton fall to the third round would be a great scenario for the Broncos, and the team could use another starting-caliber cornerback as well. These would certainly be home-run draft picks on paper.

To view Reuter’s complete list of ideal top two picks, visit NFL.com.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire