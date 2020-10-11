Henry Ruggs' 'Randy Moss'-style catch stuns Chad Ochocinco, NFL Twitter

Ochocinco, Twitter stunned by Ruggs 'Mossing' Chiefs DB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Henry Ruggs had Raiders Twitter buzzing after he made an amazing grab over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton during Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium. His ability to highpoint the ball and come down with an amazing catch had many comparing the rookie to Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Ruggs just Mossed the defender 😲pic.twitter.com/tZK32AGZbI — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) October 11, 2020

Holy shit what a catch by Ruggs 😳 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 11, 2020

and they said Henry Ruggs could only run fast 🧐

pic.twitter.com/TIhtIhKL6P — PFF (@PFF) October 11, 2020

Henry Ruggs III with an absurd highlight-reel catch 😳



(🎥: @Raiders) pic.twitter.com/uBi2FSz4xK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 11, 2020

Las Vegas didn't end up punching in a touchdown after the 46-yard completion, settling for a Daniel Carlson field goal.

This game is shaping up to be a shootout, as the Ruggs later caught a 72-yard touchdown near the end of the first half to put the Raiders ahead 24-21.