Chad Muma played well enough to keep starting role, says Doug Pederson

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Chad Muma got his first career start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and coaches liked what they saw.

On Wednesday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Muma will stay in the starting lineup for a Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions. That leaves fellow rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd set to continue to play a rotational role.

“I think moving forward, I think Chad did enough in that game to give him another opportunity,” Pederson said. “Still making sure that Devin’s ready and prepared and still having the rotation available if need be. I think both players are in a really good place, especially headspace right now. They’re young players, long season, six games left, and we’ve got to make sure that both of them are well-prepared as we make these next six games.”

Muma, a third-round pick in April, was on the field for 100 percent of the Jaguars’ 72 defensive snaps in the 28-27 win against the Ravens. Lloyd, who was the 27th overall pick in the first round, was on the field for a season-low 27 defensive snaps.

Last week, Lloyd told reporters that he’d prefer to stay in the Jaguars’ starting lineup, but said “it’s all about growth” and that his focus is on continuing to progress as a player.

Muma finished his first start with nine total tackles while Lloyd finished the game with two tackles off the bench.

